WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are seeking community assistance locating a local preteen after she was reported missing.

According to a Facebook post, WFPD is currently looking for Jayden Gaddis, 11, of Wichita Falls, who was last seen in the 2300 block of Jasper Street at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19th, 2023.

Police said Gaddds is around 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description and direction of travel are both currently unknown, according to police.

Members of the community who may have seen Gaddis or who have any information regarding her whereabouts are urged to call Wichita Falls Police Department’s Non-Emergency phone number at (940) 720-5000.

Officers said if a citizen sees Gaddis in public and needs quick assistance, they should call 9-1-1 to have officers respond quickly. They said when contacting 9-1-1, citizens should give detailed information.

