IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Going to the pool is a fun way for you to beat the heat, but here in Iowa Park, things took a turn for the worse in a matter of seconds.

Just like most kids, Owen is an 11-year-old kid who loves to go to the pool during the summer, but one day while at the pool, Owen sprang into action when he saw another kid drowning.

“Well, I was swimming with my friends and saw the kid and I looked away for one second, he was laying there. I poked him and he wasn’t moving. I picked him up and he was pale, so I yelled at the lifeguard,” Owen Horton said.

“It just comes natural. He naturally takes action, he jumps into whatever’s going on, he’s always willing to help. More importantly, he’s always willing to be a part of who’s helping or afterwards who’s helping. So it makes me super happy and he is a superhero,” Owen’s dad Charles Horton said.

Own was at the pool with his 14-year-old brother when it happened. The pool requires you to be 12 years old to swim without a parent, but since the incident, his pool accessibility has been limited.

“I went to it like every day when it started, but I saved that kid and they’re like, you can’t go back there no more,” Owen said.

The 5-year-old was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital where he was admitted and released the next day. Owen’s dad says he’s grateful everything happened the way it did.

“The young boy in this predicament is going to be strong and I think my son for that. The tables could’ve been turned, it could’ve been my son,” Horton said.

Owen’s only regret is not getting to do one thing.

“I wanted to give him a hug and ask him if he’s okay,” Owen said.

Luckily for Own, his 12th birthday is in just a few weeks. So this superhero’s summer swimming activities aren’t on pause for too much longer.