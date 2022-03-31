WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 11th annual Cowboy True exhibit takes place the first weekend in April, and officials with the Arts Council of Wichita Falls are busy setting up and making sure everything is in place.

Those attending can expect to see some artwork, leatherwork, sculptures and so much more.

Development Coordinator for the Arts Council Kristen Shiplet said the mission behind Cowboy True is to show the public the diversity behind the cowboy culture and history told through many different art forms while also providing a central hub for these artists.

“It’s a really unique event, so you don’t get to see this quality of artwork in Wichita Falls all the time together,” Shiplet said. “These artists are coming from all over the United States to be with us here, so it’s a wonderful opportunity to see things that you normally wouldn’t be able to see in Wichita Falls.”

The preview party kicks off Friday, April 5, at the J.S. Bridwell AG Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and it’s free to the public.

On Saturday, doors will open at 10 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m.

For more information on Cowboy True and all the events it has to offer, click here.