11th annual Petrolia festival benefits local organizations

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds from the Petrolia community came out in support of the 11th annual Festival and Motorcycle Fun Run.

“This is the only event that we have in our community to give back to our community,” Petrolia Curb Appeal Member Jena Fleming said.

Petrolia Curb Appeal Officials are the ones who put this event on and Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tony Fox says without the support from this event, they couldn’t exist.

“We try to get a lot of grants, but still some of the grants we have to match them, you know,” Fox said. “It takes money to operate, you know, and we’re pretty fortunate we got a good community that helps us out and gives us this money so we can protect and serve better.”

With live music, games for the kids, a car show and motorcycle ride, a silent auction, food, and even a petting zoo, there’s surely something for everyone to enjoy at the Petrolia benefit festival happening every October.

“About four years ago we started coming out to it,” festival attendee Bill Holcombe said. “My daughter had a blast and she’s wanted to come out every year ever since. So, it’s been a lot of fun, it raises a lot of money for the community up here. There’s a lot of people who put a lot of work into it so we come out and support ’em.”

Petrolia ISD Teacher and Volunteer since the first few festivals John Cox says the team starts prepping for the huge event early, getting much-needed help and support from community members to bring it all together.

“You see a lot of organizations around that are from the high school and from the community that want to make sure that this succeeds,” Cox said. “And so, a lot of people kind of come together and pull together for this one day in October to make it happen.”

A great community event helping several organizations in their mission to help others.