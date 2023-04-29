WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Clean and dry to start.

“Go get muddy!”

Wet and muddy at the end!

“I think the hardest part is trekking through the mud,” Samantha Bernal said.

Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Course returned to Lucy Park, with plenty of mud to go around. Proceeds raised benefitted Leadership Wichita Falls and Wichita Falls Streams and Valleys.

“The track is just way more muddier than usual so you’re just trying not to slip and fall on your butt in front of hundreds of people,” Bernal said.

“It was real hard. Especially through the mud, I fell countless times,” Chris Lopez said.

While adults had their fun through the monkey bridge, swing ropes, and the gauntlet, kids had their own obstacle course to get through!

“I think it was good!” Margaret Ann Taubent said.

“It was muddy!” another kid said.

With medals given, participants can rest after a nearly five-kilometer course completed.

“Mud in our ears, mud in our eyes, mud in our hair. We are doing pretty good,” Brandon Carion said.

“We’re feeling great but I’m kind of tired,” Manuel Campi said.

If you’re thinking T.H.O.R. isn’t for you, participants want to let you know life’s too short to stay clean!

“You just have to try it once and honestly you will be addicted to it no matter what,” Bernal said. We live here and so this is only our second time coming out. We’ll definitely be back next year as well.”

“For sure try it,” Lopez said.

“You got to try it,” Carion said.

“You have to try it, it’s amazing,” Campi said.

Splashing water and slinging mud all for a good cause.