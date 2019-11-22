12 foster children join forever families during Wichita Co. Adoption Day

For John and Sherrie Gardner, adopting their 5-year-old daughter, Arianna is a long time coming.

WICHITA FALLS (KDFX/KJTL) — “You’ve got a friend in me” was a theme heard throughout the Disney “Toy Story” classics.

For 12 children at the Wichita County Courthouse Friday, the theme was more like “You’ve got a family in me.”

It’s National Adoption Awareness Month and region 2 of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services hosted its Adoption Day.

For John and Sherrie Gardner, adopting their 5-year-old daughter, Arianna, is a long time coming.

“There was a time where we thought that we might not be able to adopt her and it was heartbreaking and when we found out that we were able to it just changed everything and she’s just added that excitement back into our home,” Arianna’s mother Sherrie Gardner said.

An excitement the Gardners know well, with four older siblings for Arianna to look up to.

The rest are grown, with families of their own.

“Whenever you have all of your children, save an empty space for another child because every child needs a good home,” Gardner said.

Twelve may seem like a small number compared to the more than 3,000 in Texas still awaiting adoption, but it takes one at a time to change the narrative.

“Adoption is brave love. It’s hard to take these kids and love them and stick by them,” region 2 DFPS adoption supervisor Debbie Key said. “It just shows that it takes a lot of support to raise our kids, cause these kids come from hard places.”

The Gardners fell in love with their daughter at Legacy Church where John serves as pastor.

“One of our staff members had her and she was expressing that she might not be able to keep her and then we just immediately said ‘we’ll take her we’ll take her, don’t send her back, we’ll take her’.”

Giving Arianna a place to always call home and thankful for the other families who chose to do the same.

“We’re happy to be here, happy for all the other parents that are adopting and all the other children that are receiving their families today and we’re just happy for everyone,” Gardner said.

“God is good,” John Gardner added.

Through the hardships and the almost ‘no,’ the Gardners never lost hope.

Now they can tell Arianna she’s always got a family in them.

You can be a part of changing a child’s life, whether it’s through fostering or adopting.

Find information on how to get started on welcoming a new member to the family here.