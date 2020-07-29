12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 874

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 12 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 874.

  • Contact = 4 cases
  • Close Contact = 2 cases
  • Community Spread = 4 cases
  • Still Under Investigation = 1 case
  • Travel Related = 1 case

Barker also reported Wednesday 14 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 389 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

16 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

  • Case 215: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 367: 80+, stable condition 
  • Case 375: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 40130 – 39, stable condition
  • Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
  • Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition
  • Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 761: 40 – 49, stable condition 
  • Case 773: 40 – 49, stable condition
  • Case 808: 30 – 39, stable condition 
  • Case 864: 70 – 79, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
15,03587413,668493

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-1011-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70-7980+
121578217169134116764017

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
4591638910

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Wednesday, July 29 at 5:37 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 775 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.

New Cases in June

New Cases in July

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

