12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 886

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday 12 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 886.

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Still Under Investigation = 4 case

Travel Related = 0 case

Barker also reported Thursday 29 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 418 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

19 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 4 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401 : 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 588: 70 – 79,critical condition

Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 643 : 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682 : 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 761: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 773: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 808: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 810: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 864: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 870: 80+, stable condition

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 15,134 886 13,801 447 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 12 15 78 219 171 136 122 76 40 17 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 439 19 418 10 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, July 30 at 5:29 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 887 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.