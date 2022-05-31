WICHITA FLALS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Saturday, May 28, Katesha Dean was getting her hair done when she sent her daughter J’Myiah outside to get her wallet.

“I had money in my pocket for us to finish getting our hair done but I left some in my car. So, I asked J’Myiah to go out to my car since she hadn’t been outside all day, and I thought it was a safe neighborhood considering the community was gated,” Dean said.

While outside, J’Myiah found herself in a situation no one wants to be in.

“So there were two people with masks on. A lady downstairs had chairs by her apartment and they were just sitting there waiting for somebody to come outside. I came outside and they walked straight passed me and I ran in the car to lock the door and he stopped me,” J’Myiah said.

For anyone, this could sound like a worse nightmare, but to make matters worse, J’Myiah is only 12 years old.

“And then one of them came and pulled out a gun and put it on my chest and he said ‘can I see those keys’ and my mom’s wallet so I gave it to him and ran up the stairs fast,” J’Myiah said.

Dean says they recently moved from Chicago to get away from the violence and she says this situation has worried her.

“My intentions moving to Wichita Falls was more so to have my family in a better, more stable environment, one where they can feel like kids and not target practice,” Dean said.

Although safe, J’Myiah says this is something she will never forget.

“I was shaking and I thought that it was going to happen again, so I’m scared to go outside at night”, J’Myiah said.

Dean’s car was found with all of her belongings including her purse, keys, and even her wallet but now she’s paying the price.

“For someone that didn’t expect this to happen to her, why should I have to pay for the mistakes of someone else? He stole my car and now I have to pay to get it out” Dean said.

But ultimately, Dean says she’s just glad her baby is okay.

Dispatch later told Dean that the suspects used her car to steal another vehicle and she has set up a GoFundMe to get her car out of the impound.

It’s believed 17-year-old Nicholas Torres who has been arrested for another car theft is connected to this robbery as well. The other suspect is still at large.