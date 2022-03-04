WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday four new COVID-19 related death.

There were 8 COVID-19 related deaths in the county for the week ending on Friday, March 4, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic to 580.

The following cases were patients who were reported as COVID-19 related deaths this week:

Case 30,779 (60s) NUTD-Janssen

Case 27,202 (80s) UTD- Pfizer

Case 33,870 (60s)

Case 31,910 (80s) NUTD-Pfizer

Case 25,550 (60s)

33,871 (50s)

33,923 (60s) NUTD-Moderna

33,953 (80s) NUTD-Janssen

Of the 8 deaths reported for the week ending on March 4, one was up-to-date on their vaccines, four had received a vaccine but were not up-to-date, and three were unvaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 53 143 141 201

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, March 4 in Wichita County.

This brings the total number of new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County for the week ending on March 4 to 91. The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 33,955.

There are 32 (35.2%) new cases that are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 59 (64.8%) of new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 31 new re-infection cases. Of those, 4 (12.9%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 27 (87.1%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 8 hospitalizations in Wichita County, 14 fewer hospitalizations than reported on Friday, February 25, 2022 and the first time in many months the number has been in the single digits.

Of the 8 individuals hospitalized today, 2 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 2, 0 are up to date and 2 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 8 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a re-infection.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 3 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0 0 5

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 111 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 8 patients hospitalized and 103 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 84 active cases

— 84 active cases Burkburnett — 15 active cases

— 15 active cases Iowa Park — 7 active cases

— 7 active cases Electra — 5 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending March 4, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 91 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 8 hospitalizations and 1,332 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on March 4 was 11.1%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 87.1%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 02/28 8 0 18 (-4) 03/01 26 0 13 (-5) 03/02 23 2 14 (+1) 03/03 15 2 10 (-4) 03/04 19 4 8 (-2) Total 91 8 -14

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 66,330 Fully Vaccinated 58,845 Booster Shot 23,157

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

