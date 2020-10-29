1,200 Vernon residents still without power following winter storm

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — AEP Texas is reporting an estimated 1,200 Vernon residents remain without power after a wave of winter weather hit Texoma Tuesday.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, approximately 4,700 AEP Texas customers are still experiencing an outage across the Abilene District.

An estimated 2,600 AEP Texas customers in Childress are still experiencing an outage, along with 225 in Abilene, 370 in Stamford, 185 in Hamlin and 85 in Cisco.

View AEP Texas’ power outage map here.

AEP Texas officials estimate power will be restored in Vernon by 9:00 p.m. Thursday night.

This estimate is subject to change as restoration efforts continue.

You can report an outage with AEP Texas here.