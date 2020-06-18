13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 150, 1 hospitalized

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 150 and one person is hospitalized.

*Update on Case 136*

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 138

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 139

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 140

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 141

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 142

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 143

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 144

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 145

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 146

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 147

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 148

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 149

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 150

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

The Public Health District reported no new recoveries on Thursday, bringing the current active case number in Wichita County to 69.

Since Monday, 51 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wichita County, with 13 of those designated as community spread.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of not going to work if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“We must continue to practice social distancing, sanitizing, hand washing, and wear a mask,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 8,139 150 7,337 652

*Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 2 13 36 30 27 18 13 11

Isolation Status

AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 69 1 78 2

*No pending tests from long-term care facilities

Updated Wednesday, June 17 at 4:55 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.