13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 306

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Friday evening, bringing the total current case count for the county to 306.

With no new recoveries reported, the active case count in Comanche County is now up to 36.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 6,907 on Thursday to 7,003 on Friday, an increase of 96 cases across the state.

The state-wide number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oklahoma rose to 345, with one new deaths reported on Friday.

A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

All other counties in our viewing area in Oklahoma reported no change from Thursday’s numbers:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

41 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

37 Recoveries

27 Confirmed Cases

3 Deaths

20 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: