WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have released more information regarding a shooting early Friday morning in the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive at about 4:40 a.m. Friday, February 25 in reference to a gunshot call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found four juvenile males on the scene with a 27-year-old male.

According to Sgt. Eipper, officers learned the adult male caught the four juvenile males breaking into his vehicle. The adult male approached the juveniles while carrying a firearm.

Sgt. Eipper said the adult male slipped and fell on the ice while confronting the juvenile suspects. One of the suspects moved toward the victim and a physical altercation began between them. The firearm discharged, striking the juvenile suspect.

According to authorities, the juvenile suspect, 13, was transported to United Regional and has been admitted with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The three other juvenile suspects were arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle. Two of the suspects were 16-years-old and one was 14-years-old.

The adult male victim was interviewed and released.

This is a breaking news story. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more from Texoma’s Homepage, subscribe to our newsletter.