UPDATE: Power has been restored in WF neighborhood

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand (Source: MGN Online)

UPDATE: Thursday, May 5, 2021 at 4:59.

According to the Oncor Power Outage Map, power has been restored in the area.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Power outages in the Oncor service area of Wichita falls are showing over 1,300 customers are without power.

Reports of lost power started around 3:30 at Khol’s and traffic lights were out around Fairway and Call Field.

Neighborhoods around University Park are currently without power.

According to the Oncor Outage Map, power restoration is expected around 5:30 p.m.

To report outages to Oncor, call 888-313-4747.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News