UPDATE: Power has been restored in WF neighborhood

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand (Source: MGN Online)

UPDATE: Thursday, May 5, 2021 at 4:59.

According to the Oncor Power Outage Map, power has been restored in the area.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Power outages in the Oncor service area of Wichita falls are showing over 1,300 customers are without power.

Reports of lost power started around 3:30 at Khol’s and traffic lights were out around Fairway and Call Field.

Neighborhoods around University Park are currently without power.

According to the Oncor Outage Map, power restoration is expected around 5:30 p.m.

To report outages to Oncor, call 888-313-4747.