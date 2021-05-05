UPDATE: Power has been restored in WF neighborhood

UPDATE: Thursday, May 5, 2021 at 4:59.
According to the Oncor Power Outage Map, power has been restored in the area.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Power outages in the Oncor service area of Wichita falls are showing over 1,300 customers are without power.
Reports of lost power started around 3:30 at Khol’s and traffic lights were out around Fairway and Call Field.
Neighborhoods around University Park are currently without power.
According to the Oncor Outage Map, power restoration is expected around 5:30 p.m.
To report outages to Oncor, call 888-313-4747.