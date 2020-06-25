13th Congressional Debate candidates go head-to-head

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Candidates for the 13th Congressional District debated Wednesday night ahead of early voting Monday.



The candidates believed they were able to get their points across and are confident the voters have what they need when they make their way to the polls, as early as Monday.

Ronny Jackson, Josh Winegarner, Greg Sagan and Gus Trujillo believe that each of their individual backgrounds is what the 13th district needs.

After introductions, the candidates were asked questions by the moderators, topics such as coronavirus, police reform, term limits were highlighted but then candidates had a chance to direct questions to each other.

Jackson started first asking him about allegations that he donated to Democrats while he was a lobbyist.

“Well, I didn’t give money to any Democrats. The organization I work for has a PAC board that determines that” Winegarner said.

Jackson interjected, “That you are on.”

“I am not on that. It’s actually elected individuals or appointed individuals that want to be on that board, they make those determinations on who they give those donations to,” Winegarner said.

Winegarner then had the opportunity to ask Jackson a question.

“Why didn’t you vote for Donald Trump when he was running against Hillary Clinton?” Winegarner asked.

“I did vote for President Trump and that’s part of the reason I voted absentee in the United States Military. Not all of us have the opportunity,” Jackson said as Winegarner interjected, “In Maryland.”

“I voted…where I was assigned on active duty Mr. Winegarner,” Jackson said. “I am not going to apologize.”

Winegarner interjected again and said, “I understand but it wasn’t like you were overseas.”

“You don’t know where I was. I was in Afghanistan for part of that time right before the election, you don’t know,” Jackson said.

“You keep saying you were in the White House,” Winegarner said.

“I was in the White House…I was in Afghanistan traveling with The White House,” Jackson said.

“But there a lot of ballots that got lost apparently,” Winegarner said.

“This is my question,” Jackson responded.

The Democratic candidates also had the opportunity to ask their opponents questions.

Trujillo asked Sagan “I would like to know why you are running for congress?”

“Because I don’t think this district has been adequately represented there and I think I can do a better job than the incumbent,” Sagan said.

Sagan asked Trujillo, “Explain the difference to us between fiscal and monetary policy.”

“I mean those are pretty technical terms. I’m not going to be completely…,” Trujillo said when Sagan interjected with “No, they are not.”

“I’m not going to be completely bright with that but I know my experience on Capitol Hill has been very valuable,” Trujillo said.

Early voting starts Monday and goes through July 10.