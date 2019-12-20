13th Congressional District candidate, former Trump physician visits Bowie

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The former White House Physician eyeing representative Mac Thornberry’s congressional seat stopped by Wichita Falls Thursday to meet with Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana before heading to Bowie to speak with residents.

Navy Adm. Ronny Jackson gave a lot of background on his time with the Navy and in the White House. He also addressed Thornberry’s concerns about not being from the 13th Congressional District.

Bowie residents got a chance to meet and shake hands with Jackson.

“I think it was informative, I think it’s important to me too as Bowie being a small town compared to the rest of some other towns here in Texas that he would take his time to come out and just meet with the citizens,” First Free Will Baptist Church of Bowie pastor Chuck Lysaker said.

Jackson is running as a republican.

He’s originally from Levelland, Texas, located in the 19th Congressional District. He’s since began leasing a place in Amarillo.

As for the concerns about him not being from district 13, he said he relates to the people in the panhandle and North Texas.

“I never considered running anywhere other than 13 because I just feel like I don’t identify with people in other districts in the very basic way that I identify with people in the 13th congressional district,” Jackson said.

Jackson said his close ties with the White House also gives him influence for the district.

“I know all the cabinet secretaries, I have their phone numbers and they answer the phone when I call, I know folks in the White House, the Chief of Staff, the Deputy Chief of Staff, the National Security Advisor, Homeland Security, Domestic Policy, I know all these folks and they’ll take my call and listen to my concerns,” Jackson said.

With his visit coming just a day after the impeachment, Jackson believes it’s a travesty and this process has delayed progress for farmers in the district he hopes to serve.

“USMCA is getting signed and that could’ve been signed over a year ago probably, or close to a year ago, but it’s been held up for political reasons because the democrats don’t wanna see a win on that,” Jackson said.

Familiar with Washington, Jackson is ready to serve Texas.

He joins a long list of candidates vying for the District 13 seat.

Jackson retired from the Navy on Dec. 1, 2019. He said he’s always wanted to run for Congress, but it’s been on the backburner while active duty.