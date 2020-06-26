13th Congressional District candidate Gus Trujillo holds first town hall since beginning of pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After Wednesday’s KFDX/KAMR debate, a 13th congressional district democratic candidate stuck around to meet with voters.

Gus Trujillo held a town hall at the Wichita County Democratic Headquarters

He said it gave him the opportunity to introduce himself and answer questions from local residents.

“I know that especially after last night, there’s a lot of people who saw me for the first time in their homes on tv and they’re like ‘hey I wanna go meet Gus’,” Trujillo said.

It was his first town hall since the beginning of COVID-19 and therefore was adjusted to meeting health guidelines.

Held in the headquarter’s parking lot, folks wore masks and kept their distance.