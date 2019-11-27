13th Congressional District candidate has criminal history

PORTER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A new Republican candidate with a criminal history has announced his candidacy in the race to replace retiring 13th District Congressman Mac Thornberry.

Richard Herman is a former Justice of the Peace from Potter County who lost his re-election bid.

Herman said if elected, he plans to run a campaign with a focus on veterans and rural communities

Herman has a history of domestic violence allegations, charges and a guilty plea.

This is Herman’s mug shot from his 2009 arrest in Randall County.

In that incident, a woman claimed Herman assaulted her, and he told her he was going to kill her and himself.

Herman was eventually charged with four felony counts in this case. but court documents said it was eventually dismissed because the alleged victim would not cooperate.

Herman pleaded guilty to the charge of misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member in 2012.

Herman’s 2012 guilty plea came with a punishment. He was given 18-months probation, 30 hours of community service, and requires to attend a battering intervention and prevention program.

Court documents show Herman successfully completed his deferred adjudication in 2013.