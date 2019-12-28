13th Congressional District candidate hosts first WF meet an greet

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 13th Congressional District candidate familiar with Washington attended his first Wichita Falls public meet and greet Saturday.

Admiral Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician, stopped by P’s Crazy Car Museum to mainly speak with veterans.

Jackson gave background on his time working with President Donald Trump and his 25-year career with the United States Navy.

Veteran Richard Cline served in the Vietnam War and Saturday was his first time hearing directly from Jackson. He wants the person who takes Rep. Mac Thornberry’s seat to be like him.

“He’s been the armed services committee, I believe, and somebody that will take care of the vets and the active duty and watch out for them,” Cline said.

Jackson retired from the Navy Dec. 1 and said Veterans Affairs are a top priority as it was for Thornberry.

“He’s done a fantastic job on the House Armed Services Committee,” Jackson said. “I have a lot of respect for what he’s done, I’d like to just pick up where he leaves off and continue to push the ball forward for our active duty members, our vets, the DOD and the VA.”