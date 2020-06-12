1  of  5
Breaking News
6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 99 Fourth death linked to COVID-19 reported in Comanche Co. Large police presence on scene of possible shooting 1 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 93 Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 317
1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Champion Consumer 101 Earth Odyssey Earth Odyssey 2 Roots Vets Saving Pets

13th Congressional District candidate speaks on police brutality

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a roundtable discussion in Dallas Thursday over police reform, President Donald Trump said the nation needs stronger police forces.

13th Congressional District candidate and former Chief Physician at the White House, Ronny Jackson, was in Dallas with the president.

Jackson said he thought the talks went well and said police departments shouldn’t be disrespected over a few bad apples.

“Mr. Floyd’s death was obviously a horrible thing and anybody who saw that had to be horrified by that,” Jackson said. “I hope the person who is responsible for that, I won’t even call him a police officer because I think he dishonored that enough he doesn’t even deserve that title, but anybody who saw that, I hope that guys go to jail.”

Thursday the president agreed and said, “we have to respect our police, we have to take care of our police, they’re protecting us and if they’re allowed to do their job they’ll do a great job and you always have a bad apple no matter where you go, you have bad apples.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News