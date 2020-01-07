13th Congressional District candidate hosts Burkburnett meet and greet

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County commissioner running for Texas’ 13th Congressional District held a meet and greet Monday night in Burkburnett.

Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Lee Harvey, who is running as a Republican, spoke to residents for about an hour. He said the thing he’s heard most from people in the district is they want more help for the veterans.

“It’s just horrific to me how we don’t do everything for our veterans that we can,” Harvey said. “I mean, they paid the price and now, I hear stories where one guy couldn’t get in and couldn’t get in and couldn’t get in. When he got in he was eaten up with cancer.”

Harvey’s next stop is in Gainsville this Thursday. He is one of 18 candidates vying to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry, who announced his retirement in 2019.