13th Congressional District candidates address WF Tea Party

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five republican 13th District Congressional candidates gathered under one roof this evening, expressing why they believe they should be elected.

One potential Dallas candidate, Chirs Ekstrom, planned to attend the gathering, but he did not show for the Wichita Falls Tea Party meeting.

Each one spoke at the Wichita Falls Tea Party meeting with hopes of taking representative Mac Thornberry’s seat after he announced his retirement this year.

US Army veteran Vance Neal Snider II lives in Amarillo. He said believes farmers in the 13th District of Texas deserve to have their voices heard.

“We have the farm bill sitting on Pelosi’s desk and she’s too busy with trying to force this impeachment and try to get our president impeached instead of trying to take care of our residents across the country with the farm bill, getting it signed and pushed forward,” Snider II said.

Monique Worthy is a Wichita Falls native running on a slogan of “make congress great again.”

“What we have a problem with is democrat-like republicans, democrats running as republicans,” Worthy said. “National politics affect us locally because we can’t get legislation and stuff done.”

Another Wichita Falls resident, Kevin McInturff has a political science background with the belief that the government should be smarter, smaller and more efficient.

“We are so politically divided as a country and this includes this district, that we’ve got republicans contending as democrats, conservatives contending as liberals and it’s tearing us apart,” McInturff said.

Elaine Hays, an Amarillo City Councilor and small business owner, wants more business-minded people in Washington.

Hays said she believes immigration is a prominent issue even affecting this district.

“The fact that the federal government has needed to step up, it has cost the state of Texas quite a bit of funding to be able to secure our border,” Hays said.

Another Wichita Falls native, Jamie Culley, is a business development consultant who wants to address the carbon tax.

“I have talked to people and talked to people in their homes, what they’re saying is that their energy bills are way too high and they want to see that taken care of,” Culley said.

Five different goals, all vying for the same seat, to soon be in the hands of the people of District 13.

Each candidate had 15 minutes to speak with a group question and answer portion at the end.