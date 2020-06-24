TX 13 Debate: What’s at stake for both parties before Wednesday’s debate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a large primary election for the 13th Congressional District seat, four candidates are still hoping to make it to the general election.

Republicans Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner alongside Democrats Gus Trujillo and Greg Sagan will go head-to-head in our sister station’s first televised Debate.

A big day in Texoma on Wednesday as the two Republicans in the runoff for Congressman Mac Thornberry’s District 13 seat, Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner, will face-off. Followed by the two Democrats, Gus Trujillo and Greg Sagan in a debate with early voting right around the corner.

This race has heated up more than most around the state, as Texas Tribune’s primary political correspondent Patrick Svitek said.

“It really I think is outpacing some runoffs in terms of the fierceness of the debates we are seeing,” Svitek said. “The negative advertising that we are seeing and just the overall give and take of the races and it’s heated up really quickly.”

On the Republican side they both received some big endorsements, Jackson by President Trump and Winegarner by Thornberry.

This is huge in the eyes of voters in this area, where Trump carried around 80 percent of the vote in the 2016 election.

“Two powerful Republicans endorsing each of these candidates so I think it speaks well of them and their history and what they want to accomplish so it’s something that everyone needs to watch carefully,” President of the Wichita County Republican Women Shirley Craft said.

For the Democrats, they’ve seen Republican representation in the district since 1995.

And Clay County Democratic Chair Meta McCauley wants to see more focus on what’s been missed for more than two decades.

“We’ve kind of been underrepresented in our area, as working people and there’s a lot of things that have fallen through the cracks and I think the democrats are going to pay attention to that,” McCauley said.

But in a heavily red district, Svitek sees it somewhat one-sided.

“Whoever wins the Republican race on July 14 is very likely to prevail in November and be the next congressperson and again, because it is such a safe district, that person could serve for a very long time,” Svitek said.

You can find out more on all four of these candidates Wednesday night, live as KFDX hosts the debates starting at 7 o’clock P.M, and will also be streaming live on our website.