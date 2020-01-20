13th District candidates expect positives to come out of impeachment trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Impeachment became a hot topic Monday morning when the Wichita County Republican Women held a candidate forum with a majority of the Congressional candidates running to replace Mac Thornberry.

14 of 15 13th District Congressional candidates gathered at Luby’s on Monday to talk about their congressional race.



President of the Wichita County Republican Women Shirley Craft said the purpose was to ensure that all candidates were seen and had a chance to speak about themselves and why they believe district voters should vote for them.

“I hope they feel like they’ve been exposed to the candidates in the race and help them to formulate who they might want to vote for,” Craft said.

Craft said there will be a forum for candidates in the local races in February as well as another event in March, if and when there is a run off for those candidates.