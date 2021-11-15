14 local football, volleyball teams still in the playoffs, here are the matchups

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — After one week of postseason action in high school football and volleyball, 14 local teams are still fighting for a chance to bring home a state championship trophy.

Week Two of the UIL Playoffs features a total of 12 Texoma teams in football when the reigning Class 2A State Champion Windthorst Trojans take on their in-county rival, the Archer City Wildcats. This wasn’t supposed to be the teams’ first meeting of the season; that was originally scheduled for September but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at the time.

The Battle of Highway 25 will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, November 19 at Hawk Stadium in Iowa Park.

Only two volleyball teams remain in the postseason, a pair of cross-town Christian school rivals. The TAPPS 1A game between Wichita Christian and Christ Academy will take place in Waco.

Heading into the second week of the playoffs, Texoma is guaranteed to have at least one football team and one volleyball team still standing.

How many more teams will be joining them? We’ll find out this weekend.

Please find this week's playoff matchups below.

TAPPS 1A Matchups

Christ Academy vs. Wichita Christian

Thursday, November 18 — 12:30 p.m.

University High School — Waco, TX