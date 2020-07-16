14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total rises to 680

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday 14 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 680.

  • Contact = 3 cases
  • Close Contact = 3 cases
  • Community Spread = 4 cases
  • Still Under Investigation = 3 cases
  • Travel Related = 1 cases

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

  • 0 – 5 = 1 (no daycare exposure)
  • 6 – 10 = 0
  • 11 – 19 = 3
  • 20 – 29 = 1
  • 30 – 39 = 4
  • 40 – 49 = 1
  • 50 – 59 = 2
  • 60 – 60 = 1
  • 70 – 79 = 1
  • 80+ = 0

Barker also reported 28 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 178 recoveries to date.

Hospitalizations

21 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 10 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

  • Case 215: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
  • Case 307: 80+, critical condition
  • Case 333: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 334: 40 – 49, stable condition
  • Case 335: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 375: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 40130 – 39, critical condition
  • Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
  • Case 440: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 490: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 547: 40 – 49, stable condition  
  • Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 596: 30 – 39, stable condition
  • Case 632: 40 – 49, critical condition
  • Case 637: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 658: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 666: 50 – 59, critical condition 

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
13,14668011,765701

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-1011-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70-7980+
1112561681349494663312

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
474211787

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Thursday, July 16 at 4:54 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 581 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

