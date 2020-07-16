14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total rises to 680

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday 14 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 680.
- Contact = 3 cases
- Close Contact = 3 cases
- Community Spread = 4 cases
- Still Under Investigation = 3 cases
- Travel Related = 1 cases
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
- 0 – 5 = 1 (no daycare exposure)
- 6 – 10 = 0
- 11 – 19 = 3
- 20 – 29 = 1
- 30 – 39 = 4
- 40 – 49 = 1
- 50 – 59 = 2
- 60 – 60 = 1
- 70 – 79 = 1
- 80+ = 0
Barker also reported 28 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 178 recoveries to date.
Hospitalizations
21 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 10 patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
- Case 215: 80+, stable condition
- Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
- Case 307: 80+, critical condition
- Case 333: 80+, stable condition
- Case 334: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 335: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 375: 80+, stable condition
- Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
- Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 440: 80+, stable condition
- Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 490: 80+, stable condition
- Case 547: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 596: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 632: 40 – 49, critical condition
- Case 637: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 658: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 666: 50 – 59, critical condition
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|13,146
|680
|11,765
|701
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|11
|12
|56
|168
|134
|94
|94
|66
|33
|12
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|474
|21
|178
|7
For more information and updates on cases, click here.
Updated Thursday, July 16 at 4:54 p.m.
Wichita County has reported 581 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.
- Monday, June 15 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 16 — 3 new cases
- Wednesday, June 17 — 17 new cases
- Thursday, June 18 — 13 new cases
- Friday, June 19 — 19 new cases
- Monday, June 22 — 32 new case
- Tuesday, June 23 — 29 new cases
- Wednesday, June 24 — 20 new cases
- Thursday, June 25 — 20 new cases
- Friday, June 26 — 30 new cases
- Monday, June 29 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 30 — 45 new cases
- Wednesday, July 1— 34 new cases
- Thursday, July 2 — 23 new cases
- Friday, July 3 — 5 new cases
- Monday, July 6 — 39 new cases
- Tuesday, July 7 — 48 new cases
- Wednesday, July 8 — 36 new cases
- Thursday, July 9 — 19 new cases
- Friday, July 10 — 18 new cases
- Monday, July 13 — 51 new cases
- Tuesday, July 14 — 12 new cases
- Wednesday, July 15 — 18 new cases
- Thursday, July 16 — 14 new cases
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.