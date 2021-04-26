14 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, hospitalizations remain low despite slight increase in active cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday no COVID-19 related deaths in the county over the weekend.

The Public Health District also confirmed Monday 14 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,944.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 5 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,572 recovered cases in the county to date.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

7 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 2 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 5 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 44 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 37 recovering at home and 7 hospitalized.

Active cases increased by 9 since last reported on Friday, April 23.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city, as of Friday, April 23:

Wichita Falls — 30 active cases

— 30 active cases Burkburnett — 1 active case

— 1 active case Iowa Park — 3 active cases

— 3 active cases Electra — 1 active case

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County Last week, 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 4%. No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Wichita County last week for a third consecutive week. Contact = 3 cases

Close Contact = 0 cases

Community Spread = 10 cases

Still Under Investigation = 18 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases The age breakdown of cases reported last week in Wichita County can be found below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 1 0 6 5 5 7 2 5 0 0

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 37,036 Fully Vaccinated — 28,975

To date, Wichita County has had 52 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases.

There are also a total of 12 vaccine break-through cases, 1 of which was new last week and is symptomatic.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: