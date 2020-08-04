14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County, total now 946

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 14 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 946.
- Contact = 4 cases
- Close Contact = 2 cases
- Community Spread = 5 cases
- Still Under Investigation = 3 case
- Travel Related = 0 case
According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, 35 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 647 recoveries in the county to date.
Hospitalizations
19 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
- Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 375: 80+, stable condition
- Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 413: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 658: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 825: 80+, stable condition
- Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition
- Case 905: 60 – 69, stable condition
- Case 908: 80+, stable condition
- Case 918: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 919: 80+, stable condition
- Case 937: 50 – 59, stable condition
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|15,616
|946
|14,191
|479
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|12
|15
|85
|234
|181
|146
|130
|83
|41
|19
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|270
|19
|647
|10
Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District
Updated Tuesday, August 4 at 4:58 p.m.
Wichita County has reported 847 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.
- Monday, June 15 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 16 — 3 new cases
- Wednesday, June 17 — 17 new cases
- Thursday, June 18 — 13 new cases
- Friday, June 19 — 19 new cases
- Monday, June 22 — 32 new case
- Tuesday, June 23 — 29 new cases
- Wednesday, June 24 — 20 new cases
- Thursday, June 25 — 20 new cases
- Friday, June 26 — 30 new cases
- Monday, June 29 — 18 new cases
- Tuesday, June 30 — 45 new cases
- Wednesday, July 1— 34 new cases
- Thursday, July 2 — 23 new cases
- Friday, July 3 — 5 new cases
- Monday, July 6 — 39 new cases
- Tuesday, July 7 — 48 new cases
- Wednesday, July 8 — 36 new cases
- Thursday, July 9 — 19 new cases
- Friday, July 10 — 18 new cases
- Monday, July 13 — 51 new cases
- Tuesday, July 14 — 12 new cases
- Wednesday, July 15 — 18 new cases
- Thursday, July 16 — 14 new cases
- Friday, July 17 — 29 new cases
- Monday, July 20 — 42 new cases
- Tuesday, July 21 — 13 new cases
- Wednesday, July 22 — 31 new cases
- Thursday, July 23 — 5 new cases
- Friday, July 24 — 8 new cases
- Monday, July 27 — 16 new cases
- Tuesday, July 28 — 38 new cases
- Wednesday, July 29 — 12 new cases
- Thursday, July 30 — 12 new cases
- Friday, July 31 — 16 new cases
- Monday, August 3 — 30 new cases
- Tuesday, August 4 — 14 new cases
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.