14-year-old suspect arrested in Wichita Falls for Rider bomb threat, second arrest in bomb threats

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with bomb threats made to Wichita Falls ISD schools this past week.

According to a statement from WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas, A 14-year-old individual was arrested Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Wichita Falls and a 15-year-old individual was arrested in a Dallas suburb Wednesday afternoon on August 18.

It is believed the 14-year-old is responsible for the threat made to Rider High School on Monday, August 16.

It is believed the 15-year-old is responsible for the bomb threat made to Wichita Falls High School on Thursday, August 12, and the threats made to Rider High School, Hirschi High School, Barwise Middle School, Kirby Middle School and Wichita Falls High School on Friday, August 13.

Making a terroristic threat to a school is a third-degree felony, punishable by a prison sentence of two to ten years and a fine up to $10,000 for each felony count.

Crime Stoppers tips lead to the identification and subsequent arrest of these two individuals according to Thomas.