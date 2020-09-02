15 new COVID-19 cases announced for Wichita County, total now 1,362, 8 new recoveries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 15 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,362

Contact = 3 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 2 cases

Still Under Investigation = 9 cases

Travel Related = 0 case

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 8 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 1,118 recoveries in the county to date.

There are now 228 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 204 at home.

Hospitalizations

24 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436:50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 758: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193 : 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,218: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,249: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,252: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 1,253: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,293: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,306: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,312: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,332: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,344: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,353: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

This is a developing story.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 18,631 1,362 17,149 120

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 21 23 118 306 249 197 199 141 69 39

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 204 24 1,118 16

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Wednesday, September 2 at 3:23 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

