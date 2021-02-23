15 Texoma cities, water systems under boil notices as of noon Tuesday, Feb. 23

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As of Tuesday, February 23 at 12 p.m., there were 15 cities and water systems in Texoma under a boil order and 7,572 boil orders in the state of Texas according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.
To see the updated list of boil water notices that have been lifted in Texoma, click here.
See the full list of cities and water systems in Texas that are under boil orders below.
- Baylor Water
- City of Petrolia
- Foard County Water Supply
- City of Crowell
- City of Quanah
- City of Chillicothe
- Perrin Water System
- Truscott/Gilliland Water System
- City of Saint Jo
- Sunset Water System
- City of Bowie
- Red River Authority Ringgold
- Red River Authority Lockett
- SAFB-Certain facilities
- Fort Belknap
