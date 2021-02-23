15 Texoma cities, water systems under boil notices as of noon Tuesday, Feb. 23

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As of Tuesday, February 23 at 12 p.m., there were 15 cities and water systems in Texoma under a boil order and 7,572 boil orders in the state of Texas according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.

See the full list of cities and water systems in Texas that are under boil orders below.

Baylor Water

City of Petrolia

Foard County Water Supply

City of Crowell

City of Quanah

City of Chillicothe

Perrin Water System

Truscott/Gilliland Water System

City of Saint Jo

Sunset Water System

City of Bowie

Red River Authority Ringgold

Red River Authority Lockett

SAFB-Certain facilities

Fort Belknap

