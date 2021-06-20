15-year-old from Vernon missing

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing, possibly runaway, 15-year-old male juvenile named Noah Wooten.

Wooten is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has curly blond hair and blue eyes. Wooten was last seen wearing a black Vernon Lions sweatshirt and black shorts.

There is a cross tattoo on Wooten’s chest, and he has a heartbeat and heart tattoo on his left forearm.

If you have any information on this juvenile please call the Vernon Police Department at (940) 553-3311. If you are harboring this juvenile runaway, be aware you can be filed on for the criminal offense of Harboring a Runaway.