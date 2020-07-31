151 new COVID-19 recoveries, 16 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday 151 new recoveries from COVID-19, the highest number of recoveries reported in a single day.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District said the Public Health District received the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines the date they were published for the general public on July 17.

There was a supplemental publication provided July 22 that detailed the references and scientific data and information. That information has now been substantially reviewed by the Health District Leadership Team, a local infectious disease physician, and the Local Health Authority.

The Health District clearance protocols for cases and household contacts have been adapted based on the available science and recommendations.

Using these new guidelines, 151 people were able to be cleared Friday.

New COVID-19 Cases

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 16 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 902.

Contact = 6 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 5 cases

Still Under Investigation = 3 case

Travel Related = 0 case

Hospitalizations

17 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 5 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 367: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 413: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 588: 70 – 79,critical condition

70 – 79,critical condition Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 773: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 810: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 15,272 902 13,886 484 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 12 15 82 219 173 139 126 79 40 17 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 306 17 569 10 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, July 31 at 5:18 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 801 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.