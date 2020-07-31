151 new COVID-19 recoveries, 16 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday 151 new recoveries from COVID-19, the highest number of recoveries reported in a single day.
Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District said the Public Health District received the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines the date they were published for the general public on July 17.
There was a supplemental publication provided July 22 that detailed the references and scientific data and information. That information has now been substantially reviewed by the Health District Leadership Team, a local infectious disease physician, and the Local Health Authority.
The Health District clearance protocols for cases and household contacts have been adapted based on the available science and recommendations.
Using these new guidelines, 151 people were able to be cleared Friday.
New COVID-19 Cases
The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 16 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 902.
- Contact = 6 cases
- Close Contact = 2 cases
- Community Spread = 5 cases
- Still Under Investigation = 3 case
- Travel Related = 0 case
Hospitalizations
17 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 5 patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
- Case 215: 80+, stable condition
- Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 367: 80+, stable condition
- Case 375: 80+, stable condition
- Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
- Case 413: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 588: 70 – 79,critical condition
- Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 773: 40 – 49, stable condition
- Case 810: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 887: 60 – 69, stable condition
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|15,272
|902
|13,886
|484
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|12
|15
|82
|219
|173
|139
|126
|79
|40
|17
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|306
|17
|569
|10
Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District
Updated Friday, July 31 at 5:18 p.m.
Wichita County has reported 801 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.
New Cases in June
- Mon, June 15 — 18 new cases
- Tue, June 16 — 3 new cases
- Wed, June 17 — 17 new cases
- Thu, June 18 — 13 new cases
- Fri, June 19 — 19 new cases
- Mon, June 22 — 32 new case
- Tue, June 23 — 29 new cases
- Wed, June 24 — 20 new cases
- Thu, June 25 — 20 new cases
- Fri, June 26 — 30 new cases
- Mon, June 29 — 18 new cases
- Tue, June 30 — 45 new cases
New Cases in July
- Wed, July 1— 34 new cases
- Thu, July 2 — 23 new cases
- Fri, July 3 — 5 new cases
- Mon, July 6 — 39 new cases
- Tue, July 7 — 48 new cases
- Wed, July 8 — 36 new cases
- Thu, July 9 — 19 new cases
- Fri, July 10 — 18 new cases
- Mon, July 13 — 51 new cases
- Tues, July 14 — 12 new cases
- Wed, July 15 — 18 new cases
- Thu, July 16 — 14 new cases
- Fri, July 17 — 29 new cases
- Mon, July 20 — 42 new cases
- Tue, July 21 — 13 new cases
- Wed, July 22 — 31 new cases
- Thu, July 23 — 5 new cases
- Fri, July 24 — 8 new cases
- Mon, July 27 — 16 new cases
- Tue, July 28 — 38 new cases
- Wed, July 29 — 12 new cases
- Thu, July 30 — 12 new cases
- Fri, July 31 — 16 new cases
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.