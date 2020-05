WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Roughly 1,600 residents in Wichita Falls are without power.

Residents in the southeast area near Kickapoo Airport and Bonny Homes are without power Thursday morning.

Officials with Oncor reported that the outage is due to equipment failure. Crews are onsite now attempting to restore power.

The estimated time for restore is unknown at this time but will be “restored as soon as safely possible”

You can view the Oncor outage map here.

To report an outage click this link.