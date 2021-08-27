161 total active COVID-19 cases reported in WFISD schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting on their COVID-19 tracking website 161 total active cases in the district, with 141 active cases among students and 20 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAME STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 23 1 Rider High School 9 2 Wichita Falls High School 18 0 Barwise Middle School 5 0 Kirby Middle School 24 2 McNiel Middle School 0 3 Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 0 Brook Village Elementary 1 0 Burgess Elementary 16 2 Crockett Elementary 3 1 Cunningham Elementary 1 1 Fain Elementary 5 0 Fowler Elementary 6 2 Franklin Elementary 4 0 Haynes Elementary 3 2 Jefferson Elementary 2 0 Lamar Elementary 2 0 Milam Elementary 3 0 Scotland Park Elementary 4 0 Sheppard Elementary 3 0 Southern Hills Elementary 2 0 West Foundation Elementary 5 0 Zundy Elementary 0 0 Farris Early Childhood 1 0 Northwest Head Start 1 0 Career Education Center N/A 1 Denver N/A 3 Other N/A 0 TOTAL 141 20

So far, 645 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wichita County and the number of hospitalizations has increased by 9, from 62 on Monday to 71 on Thursday.

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: