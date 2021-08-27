161 total active COVID-19 cases reported in WFISD schools

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting on their COVID-19 tracking website 161 total active cases in the district, with 141 active cases among students and 20 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School231
Rider High School92
Wichita Falls High School180
Barwise Middle School50
Kirby Middle School242
McNiel Middle School03
Booker T. Washington Elementary00
Brook Village Elementary10
Burgess Elementary162
Crockett Elementary31
Cunningham Elementary11
Fain Elementary50
Fowler Elementary62
Franklin Elementary40
Haynes Elementary32
Jefferson Elementary20
Lamar Elementary20
Milam Elementary30
Scotland Park Elementary40
Sheppard Elementary30
Southern Hills Elementary20
West Foundation Elementary50
Zundy Elementary00
Farris Early Childhood10
Northwest Head Start10
Career Education CenterN/A1
DenverN/A3
OtherN/A0
TOTAL14120

So far, 645 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wichita County and the number of hospitalizations has increased by 9, from 62 on Monday to 71 on Thursday.

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News