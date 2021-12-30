163 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday no new COVID-19 related deaths.

The Health District also reported Thursday 163 new COVID-19 cases in the county. bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 23,572.

There have been 468 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county this week so far.

The Health District also reported Thursday 30 hospitalizations in Wichita County.

COVID-19 Holiday Reporting Changes

Due to the upcoming New Year’s Holiday, the COVID-19 reporting schedule will be as follows:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, normal information will be posted to the website.

Week of New Year’s Day: New COVID-19 information for Friday, December 31 will be included in the following Monday’s post on January 3.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 63,705 Fully Vaccinated 56,608 Booster Shot 17,262

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: