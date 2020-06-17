17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 137

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 137.

Among the 17 cases announced Wednesday include an employee from KPC Promise Hospital of Wichita Falls and Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics.

KPC Promise Hospital is continuing to monitor signs and symptoms of their patients, while Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics has temporarily closed.

Information on each new confirmed case can be found below:

Case 121 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 122 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 123 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 124 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 125 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 126 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This a community spread case.

Case 127 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

Case 128 — The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

Case 129 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to Colorado.

Case 130 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 131 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 132 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to Colorado.

Case 133 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 134 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure. This is a community spread case.

Case 135 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 136 — The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 137 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

The Public Health District reported no new recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the current active case number in Wichita County to 57.

Since Monday, 38 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wichita County, with ten of those designated as community spread.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of not going to work if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“We must continue to practice social distancing, sanitizing, hand washing, and wear a mask,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 8,001 137 7,129 735 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 2 13 32 26 23 18 12 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 57 0 78 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, June 17 at 4:55 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.