WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are looking to question a possible suspect in a late-night shooting from Tuesday.

According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, on August 29, 2023, at 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to the 1200 block of N. Sixth Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

A neighbor told them he did not witness the shooting but said he heard what he thought were firecrackers, went outside and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The neighbor said he drove him to United Regional Hospital. Witnesses said the suspect pointed a firearm at several people before shooting the victim.

Police have not made an arrest, but Eipper said they do have a 21-years-old suspect they would like to question.

The unnamed victim is a 17-year-old male and was shot in the upper abdomen. He is in critical condition, according to Eipper.

This is an isolated incident and appears to be an ongoing feud between families, according to Eipper.