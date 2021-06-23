17-year-old jailed after allegedly shooting Nocona man

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Nocona man was allegedly shot in the abdomen during an altercation that landed a 17-year-old male behind bars, according to The Bowie News.

Zackary Ray Glenn mugshot, courtesy The Bowie News

Zackary Ray Glenn, 17, was arrested following the incident.

According to the report from The Bowie News, Richie Romine, 32, was shot during an altercation outside a home in the 400 block of West Walnut Street in Nocona just before 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

Nocona Police Chief Kent Holcomb said they received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. about a shooting.

The investigation indicates Romine was an “unwanted guest” at the Glenn residence and asked to leave.

“Romine went into the house and the altercation started there,” Holcomb said. “He left the house and was allegedly shot in the yard by Glenn.”

The condition of Romine and the charges filed against Glenn are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.