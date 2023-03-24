WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – In just a few hours, doors will open for the public to enter the world of wine & beer, at the 17th annual Red River Wine and Beer Festival at the J.S. Bridwell AG Center where they’re setting up for the event.

Well, almost all the tables are set up and titles of the different vendors were being hung for the annual event that continues to grow each year.

Saturday, Mar. 25, marks the 17th annual Red River Wine & Beer Festival…an event that CO-Chair, Angela Culley never imagined would be this big.

“Over the years we have grown and grown, now taking in the arena side as well, and we have beer and entertainment and dance area on the arena side and then we have all the vendors, and wineries and spirit tasting on the concrete side,” CO-Chair for Red River Wine and Beer Festival, Angela Culley said.

Hosted by the Junior-Senior forum, all proceeds go toward charities in our community, Culley shared, they wouldn’t be able to pull it off without sponsors.

“This event has always been well received by the community, we are very blessed by that because 100% of the proceeds go back to our community, we vote

on different charities senior-junior forum is the one that puts on this event, and we voted on charities and so once it’s over, 100% of those proceeds will go to each charity,” Culley said.

This year, there will be over 40 different Texas wines attendees will be able to try out, and the festival added a digital feature this year to make sure you don’t miss out on anything.

“Everything for program wise will be digital, so there will be QR codes throughout the event, you can scan those QR codes, you can see everything about the junior-senior forum, everything about the festival, what wineries are represented, what wines they are having, beers, all those are listed, the spirits are all listed and descriptions with all of those,”

Culley said everything at this event if not local is at least all from the Lone Star State.

“One of the things that we are very proud of with this event is that we try to keep everything as much local as we can, our vendors are local, our distributors are local, and local wineries participate but if they are not local then they are all Texas based, that’s something that we work very hard to ensure,” Culley said.

Hard work that for sure will show tomorrow when doors open.

Doors open up at 6 p.m. tomorrow and close at 10 p.m. Tickets are available at United Market Street on Jacksboro Highway and United in Burkburnett or over the MPEC box office and are $30 dollars at the door they will sell for $35.