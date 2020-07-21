18 confirmed positive cases in Young Co., total cases 215

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Young County health officials are reporting 18 new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 215.

According to Medical Official Dr. Pat Martin, four individuals with COVID-19 are hospitalized at Graham Hospital.

15 of the tests were from Young County residents, as of Tuesday, July 21, Young County has an estimated 74 active cases. 138 have recovered and 3 have died.

Martin is encouraging residents to wear a mask, social distance, and sanitize their hands frequently.