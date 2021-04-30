18 new cases in Wichita County, total now 14,971

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday zero deaths related to COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March remains 328.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 4 6 11 75 93 138

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 18 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,971.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 26 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,608 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 35 active cases in the county with 31 recovering from home, the lowest number of active cases in the county since June 24, 2020.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Four COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 3

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 37,557 Second Dose — 29,317

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.