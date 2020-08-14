18 new COVID-19 cases, 29 recoveries reported for Wichita County, total 1117

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 18 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,117.

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 4 cases

Still Under Investigation = 2 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

The Public Health District also reported Friday 29 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 859 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

17 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with five patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436:50 – 59, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 884: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 918: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 993: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,015: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 1,032: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,042: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 1,105: 70 – 79, critical condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 16,679 1,117 15,253 309

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 15 17 96 265 212 174 158 100 50 30

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 229 17 859 12

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Friday, August 17 at 3:40 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

