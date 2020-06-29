18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total jumps to 318

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District reported 18 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 318.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of nine patients hospitalized and four new recoveries.

Five of the nine hospitalized cases are considered to be in critical condition, one of which was a child, who was transported to Cook Children’s Hospital on Sunday, June 28.

Case 301: 6 – 10, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case, no daycare exposure

Case 302: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 303: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 304: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 305 : 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 306: 60 – 69, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 307 : 80+, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 308: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 309: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 310: 40 – 49, asymptomatic, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 311: case is still under investigation

Case 312: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 313: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 314: 11 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 315: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 316: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation

Case 317: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 318: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Wichita County has reported 219 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 9,760 318 8,665 777 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 6 30 65 63 43 43 33 17 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 222 9 85 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, June 29 at 6:20 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.