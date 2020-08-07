18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 1,001

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 18 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,001.
- Contact = 9 cases
- Close Contact = 2 cases
- Community Spread = 2 cases
- Still Under Investigation = 5 cases
- Travel Related = 0 cases
The Public Health District also reported Friday 10 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 729 recoveries in the county to date.
Hospitalizations
17 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with six patients reported to be in critical condition.
The following cases are currently hospitalized:
- Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
- Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
- Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
- Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 884: 50 – 59, stable condition
- Case 905: 60 – 69, stable condition
- Case 908: 80+, stable condition
- Case 918: 40 – 49, critical condition
- Case 919: 80+, stable condition
- Case 951: 70 – 79, critical condition
- Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition
- Case 981: 20 – 29, stable condition
COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.
|TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS
|POSITIVE
|NEGATIVE
|PENDING
|15,938
|1,001
|14,627
|310
Ages of COVID-19 Patients
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|13
|15
|88
|243
|192
|154
|138
|91
|44
|23
Isolation Status
|AT HOME/ACTIVE
|HOSPITAL
|RECOVERED
|DEATH
|245
|17
|729
|10
Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District
Updated Friday, August 7 at 5:41 p.m.
Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.
“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.
Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
