18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total jumps to 117

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District reported 18 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the county’s current total case number to 117.

Case 100 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 101 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 102 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 103 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 104 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to Colorado.

Case 105 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 106 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 107 — The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 108 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 109 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 110 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 111 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 112 — The patient is between the ages of 0 – 4 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 113 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 114 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 115 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 116 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure and is a contact to a previous case.

Case 117 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

The Public Health District also reported 1 new recovery on Monday, bringing the current active case number in Wichita County to 37.

There are no nursing home/long term care facility updates for today.

Two of the patients are employed at Children’s Dentistry of Wichita Falls. See their statement below:

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 7,668 117 7,021 530 *Totals include State testing numbers from long-term care facilities Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 2 11 24 24 19 16 10 11 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 37 0 78 2 *No pending tests from long-term care facilities For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.