18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total now 585

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 18 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 585.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, there are now a total of 24 patients hospitalized, eight of which are in critical condition.

Half of the new cases are community spread. Three cases are contact, and an additional case is from close contact. There are five cases still under investigation at this time.

The age group that has the largest COVID-19 case increase is the people in their 30s with eight new cases, though those in their 20s had four additional cases added Friday night.

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 271 : 60 – 69, critical condition

: 60 – 69, critical condition Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital Case 305: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 307: 80+, critical condition

80+, critical condition Case 333: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 367: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 415: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 416: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 440: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 490: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 514: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 523: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 556: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 580: 30 – 39, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 12,229 585 10,708 936 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 10 12 41 147 111 86 80 58 29 11 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 445 24 113 3 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, July 10 at 7:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, said the Public Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars.

Barker again stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.