WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident involving an 18-wheeler closed a part of the Lloyd Ruby Overpass, for three hours, Friday night.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Paul Newton, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the northbound Lloyd Ruby, for a semi-tractor/trailer that had rolled over. Traffic was diverted while the accident was investigated. No other vehicles were involved, and the exact cause is unknown. Newton said the overpass was opened again around 1 a.m. No injuries were reported.