18-wheeler on edge of overpass in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units were on scene at the Flyover N to I-44 after an 18-wheeler crashed on its side.

Courtesy: Brandon Habitt Thayer

The video submitted above was taken at 14th St. by the hospital.

Courtesy: Ron Pierce

Piecre, who sent the picture above, said, ” I had taken one of the car that was partially flattened on the passenger side. It happened about 100 yards ahead and saw the smoke. Several heroes jumped out and ran to help extract passengers. I saw the passenger door of the truck cab (facing skyward) open and the driver hop out. Lots of oil and fluids spilling out. Had he had more speed the trailer would be over the bridge railing!”

Details are limited at this time.

